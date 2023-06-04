1 dead following motorcycle crash in the Town of Lyme

TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - Officials say one person is dead following a crash on State Route 12 E in the Town of Lyme Sunday.

Details are few at this time, but we do know the crash happened around noontime Sunday.

Officials responded to what Jefferson County dispatchers say was a crash involving a car and motorcycle. Initial calls also reported one person was on the ground unconscious bleeding from their head.

Our reporter on scene captured pictures which showed the road was shut down on State Route 12 E from Swamp Road to County Route 57. Rhat road has since been reopened.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone else was injured in the crash, and the victim has not been identified yet as New York State Police work to notify next of kin.

We will provide update this story as we learn more.

