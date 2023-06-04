Dry on Sunday
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Sunday winds will be lighter with highs in the upper 60s.
Monday we will have a 20% of showers with highs in the upper 60 to around 70.
Tuesday we will see our best chance of rain with highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday we will see a 40% of showers with highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday highs will be back up close to 70 with a few rain showers.
Friday will be a dry day with highs in the lower 70s.
