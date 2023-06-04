Line-cutting incident at Ohio Kroger leads to deadly shooting

Police say 19-year-old Juan Cuarenta, one of the accused robbers, was killed when an armed...
Police say 19-year-old Juan Cuarenta, one of the accused robbers, was killed when an armed security guard fired at him.(Source: WBNS via CNN)
By WBNS Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WBNS) - A fight over cutting in line at an Ohio grocery store led to an attempted armed robbery and a fatal shooting, according to police.

Police say a fight started around 10:15 p.m. Thursday at a Kroger location in Columbus over someone cutting in line. A security guard told the men involved to go outside.

One of the men went back inside to pay for his groceries.

Police say when that man came back out, the other men involved in the fight tried to rob him at gunpoint. One of the accused robbers fired shots, according to police.

The security guard, who was armed, then fired his gun, hitting 19-year-old Juan Cuarenta. Police say Cuarenta was one of the accused robbers. It’s unclear if he or the other suspect was the one who opened fire.

Police say about 10 shots were fired in the Kroger parking lot.

Cuarenta was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The second suspect ran away, and his identity is unknown.

Detectives took several people to police headquarters for questioning. They have not said if charges will be filed in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit.

Copyright 2023 WBNS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

