Michael J. Kelly, 63, of Canton

Michael J. Kelly, 63, died on Friday, June 2, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital where he was in the company of family. (Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Michael J. Kelly, 63, died on Friday, June 2, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital where he was in the company of family.

Michael was born April 9, 1960 in Ogdensburg, a son of the late Patrick and Catherine (Snyder) Kelly. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy, Michael has a successful high school wrestling career. Michael was a custodian for St. Lawrence University for around 30 years. He enjoyed doing any kind of physical work, doing crossword and Sudoku puzzles, playing softball and watching NASCAR. Michael enjoyed attending gatherings and get togethers with family and friends, he loved to have a good time and share a joke or two as well.

Michael is survived by three children, Tori (Nate) Lashomb, Chad Addington, and Terrah Kelly (Chris Measheaw); grandchildren, Braedon, Breanna, Jocelyn, Avery, Gary, Jeremy, Jordan, Jasmine, Brenden, Rilee, Kaleb, Jennifer and Christopher; a great-granddaughter Aurora and by siblings, Jim (Brenda) Kelly, Joe Kelly and Joan Kelly.

In addition to his parents, Patrick and Catherine, he is predeceased by a son, Joshua Addington and by siblings Patrick Kelly Jr., John Kelly and Vicky Kelly.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the American Stroke Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or online at stroke.org.

Calling hours for Michael will be held on Monday, June 5, 2023 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. At his request, please dress casually. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Michael J. Kelly are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.