Pride Month celebrations kick off in Lowville with a picnic

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - June is Pride Month and festivities in the North Country kicked off in Lewis County Sunday afternoon.

Lewis County’s Pride Committee in conjunction with ACR Health put on the 4th annual Pride Picnic at the Lewis County Fairgrounds.

The event featured local vendors and organizations all coming together to support those in the LGBTQ+ community. Officials with ACR Health say it’s important to continue having events like this so everyone can feel like they are being represented.

“Pride Month is our Super Bowl at the Q Center. This is what we get ready for all year long. So this is like the celebration, we get to all be together. It makes us all feel like we are a part of a family. We are a community. So really, this is everything,” said Katelyn Williams, Assistant at the Q Center at ARC Health in Watertown.

This is just one of many Pride events happening in the North County this June. Watertown Pride is set to kick off on June 16th and River Pride along the St. Lawrence River starts on June 22nd.

