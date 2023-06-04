Pride Month celebrations kick off in Lowville with a picnic

June is Pride Month and festivities in the North Country kicked off in Lewis County Sunday...
June is Pride Month and festivities in the North Country kicked off in Lewis County Sunday afternoon.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - June is Pride Month and festivities in the North Country kicked off in Lewis County Sunday afternoon.

Lewis County’s Pride Committee in conjunction with ACR Health put on the 4th annual Pride Picnic at the Lewis County Fairgrounds.

The event featured local vendors and organizations all coming together to support those in the LGBTQ+ community. Officials with ACR Health say it’s important to continue having events like this so everyone can feel like they are being represented.

“Pride Month is our Super Bowl at the Q Center. This is what we get ready for all year long. So this is like the celebration, we get to all be together. It makes us all feel like we are a part of a family. We are a community. So really, this is everything,” said Katelyn Williams, Assistant at the Q Center at ARC Health in Watertown.

This is just one of many Pride events happening in the North County this June. Watertown Pride is set to kick off on June 16th and River Pride along the St. Lawrence River starts on June 22nd.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boaters Safety Certification Course
More people need boating safety certificate this year
State and local emergency management coordinators are investigating a fire that happened in the...
Rodman home destroyed in early morning fire
Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
Father, 2 sons charged with conspiracy in alleged assault
Police lights
Pursuit leads deputies through much of Lewis County
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch

Latest News

Down the hill they go. It’s a feeling that’s like no other say twin sisters Mallory and Macy...
A sibling affair at the Soapbox Derby in Brownville
North Country Special Olympics athletes went on a run through the City of Watertown Sunday...
Torch Run benefits area Special Olympics events
Officials say one person is dead following a crash on State Route 12 E in the Town of Lyme...
1 dead following motorcycle crash in the Town of Lyme
The Watertown Red and Black opened the home portion of their Gridiron Developmental Football...
Saturday Sports: Red & Black fall to Syracuse Strong at home opener