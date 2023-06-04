Saturday Sports: Red & Black fall to Syracuse Strong at home opener

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red and Black opened the home portion of their Gridiron Developmental Football League season as they hosted the Syracuse Strong.

In the 1st quarter, the Red and Black were flexing their defense when Derek Dalton and Connor Brown combined to stop the ball carrier.

Connor Brown then records the sack of the quarterback.

Watertown gets on the board first as Jason Williams runs 37 yards for the touchdown, the pat was no good: 6-0 Red and Black.

Towards the end of the 1st, Quentavius fails comes up with the interception.

In the 2nd quarter, it was the Red and Black with a 4th down at the goal line and Kalon Jeter appears to score but it’s ruled a fumble.

Looking back in slow motion, it was a close call at the goal line. It would change the complexion of the game.

After a blocked punt, Dwayne Flash Gordon scores from 2 yards out for Syracuse and the pat is good: 7-6 Strong at the half.

Syracuse will take control in the 2nd half and while the Strong pull away, the Red and Black would seem to lose focus of the game.

Final score: Syracuse 31, Watertown 9.

State playoff action continued Saturday with trips to the State Rinal 4 on the line on the baseball and softball diamonds and the lacrosse field.

We begin on the lacrosse field at SUNY Potsdam, where Indian River met Canton in the Girls’ State Class C Regional Final.

Lillian Walsh tickles the twine: 2-0 Warriors.

It was Allison Lamora with the quick fake and scores over the top: 4-0 Indian River.

Then it was Olivia Francey on the restart, which puts Canton on the board.

On the 2-on-1, Keera Lalonde scores for the Lady Warriors. Next, it was Michaela Delles on the breakaway to make it 7-1 Warriors.

Then it was Vivian Coburn with a late goal for the Golden Bears.

Then it was Lalonde to Raven Marsell for the score.

Indian River beats Canton 17-3 to advance to the State Final 4.

In the Class D Regional Final at SUNY Potsdam, Salmon River faced Skaneateles.

The Lakers’ Bella Brogan’s shot is turned away by Salmon River goalie Kimora Swamp.

Seconds later, Rachel Hackler attacks and scores: 1-0 Skaneateles.

On the isolation, it was Paige Willard with some “magic with the wand”: 2-0 Skinny.

Off the restart, Joryan Adams’ shot is blocked by keeper Emily Evans.

Then it was Brogan to Lillie Marquardt on the sweeper: 3-0 Lakers.

Skaneateles ends Salmon River’s season with a 15-2 win.

On the boys’ side, OFA squared off against Marcellus in the State Class D Regional Final at West Genesee.

In the 1st half, OFA was down 8-1 when Teagan Frederick goes low for the tally: OFA down 8-2 at the half.

In the 3rd, OFA trailed11-2 when Dylan Irvine scores on the doorstep.

Marcellus goes on to beat OFA 18-6.

IN New York State Class B Baseball, Salmon River entertained Plattsburgh.

For Plattsburgh, a runner steals from first, and it was catcher Chase Lewis with the perfect throw for the out.

The Shamrocks threaten in the first, but Trenton Griffiths induces a strike out to end the inning.

In the third, after two walks, Jace Lacey drills a double deep to center. Two runs score. Plattsburgh leads 2-0.

The Shamrocks threaten again, as shortstop Nate Baker robs Kade Cook with a leaping grab and doubles the runner off second.

Plattsburgh goes on to end Salmon Rivers season with a 9-3 win.

The Watertown Rapids dropped a doubleheader on the road Saturday night, losing to Albany 13-1 and 6-3 to fall to 1-3 on the season.

Last night at Toyota Field, the Rapids picked up their 1st win of the the season, winning their home opener 5-3 over the Utica Blue Sox.

Owen Parliment’s 2 run single in the bottom of the 8th broke a 3 all tie.

While the team is only 2 games into the season, the players and coaches like what they see early on.

”I mean, we’re still getting to know each other as a team and I think down the road as we get to know each other we’re gonna be very good,” said Owen Parliment.

”I mean, just like last year, I think we have a great group of guys this year. Just from the first couple of days, I think we have a good bond going so far. So, going forward, I think we’re just gonna grow on it and I think it’s gonna be a good season,” said Brett Myers.

”I think the strength is just our depth. I mean, we’re gonna be consistent on the mound, consistent with the guys we put out there for defense, and I think we’ll be able to hit all the way throughout our lineup,” said Rapids Manager Mike Kogut.

