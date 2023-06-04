A sibling affair at the Soapbox Derby in Brownville

By Sandy Torres
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BROWNVLLE, New York (WWNY) - Down the hill they go. It’s a feeling that’s like no other say twin sisters Mallory and Macy Smith.

At first they said they were nervous, but then:

“Like fast, like I’m in the air. Yeah, that’s what I feel,” said Macy and Mallory.

This is not their first year at the Soapbox Derby Race during General Brown Weekend, so picking out their ride was not a tough choice.

“The wooden ones I would like crash into them, because the wooden ones are not good,” said the twins.

Also joining in on the family tradition was their brother Brady Smith.

“It was fun, I like the wind, you know, just pushing me,” said Brady.

There were some other first timers on the race board Sunday, like racer #06: Majesty. It was a smooth ride for her first time.

For others, like Race Chairman Bob Gould, riding down the hill has become second nature.

“The challenge is keeping their feet out off the road, because you can see the racers go off once in a while, but it is always a lot of fun,” said Gould.

Gould says it’s a tradition featured during General Brown Weekend that’s been standing for more than thirty years.

