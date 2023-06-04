Torch Run benefits area Special Olympics events

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North Country Special Olympics athletes went on a run through the City of Watertown Sunday morning.

It was part of the Jefferson County Law Enforcement Torch Run hosted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The event helps to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics New York.

Present at the run were law enforcement agencies from across the state as well as local military personnel. Those with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department say there’s nothing like supporting our local Special Olympics athletes.

<Lt. Shaun Cudeback, jefferson county sheriff’s department>

“This is very special to me, New York State Law Enforcement Torch Run. We actually support Special Olympics, we fund 42,000 plus athletes every year that get to compete year round in different games,” said Lt. Shaun Cudeback of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

Althletes like Jeff Deline, who we saw standing next to Lt. Cudeback, will be competing in swimming Special Olympics next week. Good luck Jeff and all the other athletes competing!

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.