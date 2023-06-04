William R. “Corky” Murrock, 95, of Watertown

William R. “Corky” Murrock, 95, Watertown passed away Friday, June 2, 2023, at Samaritan Summit Village. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - William R. “Corky” Murrock, 95, Watertown passed away Friday, June 2, 2023, at Samaritan Summit Village.

William was born in Watertown on March 13, 1928, son of Charles R. and Jennie Royce Murrock and he was a 1945 graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy. On August 16, 1952 he married Anna L. Bergin at Holy Family Church with Fr. Albert J. Farrell officiating. Mrs. Murrock died October 25, 2016.

He was a farmer on the family farm on the Pearl St. Rd. William then went on to own and operate Motel 47 on Bradley St. Rd. until his retirement in 1997. He was a communicant of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. He was a life member of both the Watertown Elks Lodge 496 and the Northside Improvement League. He was a former member of the Jefferson County Republican Committee and enjoyed boating and was also a private pilot.

William is survived by his six children, Gail (Thomas) Saitta, Apalachin, Amy Murrock, Vestal, Scott (Therese) Murrock, Fayetteville, GA, the twins Mary (Peter) Newins, Vestal and Todd (Kimberley) Murrock, Watertown, and Jessie (John) Sullivan, Binghamton; fourteen grandchildren and one great grandson; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Along with his parents, he was predeceased by brother Charles G. Murrock and sister Anna M. McDonald.

Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Wednesday, June 7, from 4 - 6 PM. A prayer service will be at the funeral home on Thursday, June 8, at 9:15 AM followed by the funeral mass celebrated at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church at 10 AM. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery. Donations in William’s name may be made to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 320 W. Lynde St. or Immaculate Heart Central School, 1316 Ives St., both in Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

