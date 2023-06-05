118-year-old time capsule found stashed inside fire department’s wall

The firefighters found the time capsule inside the station’s cornerstone.
The firefighters found the time capsule inside the station’s cornerstone.(Marion County Fire Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Firefighters with the Marion City Fire Department in Ohio recently discovered a small box, sealed shut at their station.

It turned out to be a time capsule from 1905.

Inside were several items connected to the city and the fire department at the time, including newspapers, a contract to build the station and a roster of city officials.

The firefighters found the time capsule inside the station’s cornerstone.

They were trying to preserve it ahead of the building’s demolition.

The time capsule and items inside will be kept at the Marion County Historical Society until the new station is built.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say one person is dead following a crash on State Route 12 E in the Town of Lyme...
Cape Vincent man dead following motorcycle crash in the Town of Lyme
Boaters Safety Certification Course
More people need boating safety certificate this year
State and local emergency management coordinators are investigating a fire that happened in the...
Rodman home destroyed in early morning fire
Just before 9 PM Sunday, a one car crash may have sent people to the hospital.
Car crashes into tree in Town of Orleans, shuts down road
Down the hill they go. It’s a feeling that’s like no other say twin sisters Mallory and Macy...
A sibling affair at the Soapbox Derby in Brownville

Latest News

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to residents during a meet and greet, Tuesday, May 23,...
Former Vice President Pence filing paperwork launching 2024 presidential bid in challenge to Trump
The Collierville Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday afternoon.
3-year-old dies from self-inflicted gunshot, police say
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives at a rally, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. The...
Supreme Court to hear ‘Trump too small’ trademark case
Seth Jacobs talks about his 500 pounds of marijuana he grew on his Slack Hollow farm in Argyle,...
Slow start to New York’s legal pot market leaves farmers holding the bag