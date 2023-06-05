17-year-old, uncle drown trying to save each other, authorities say

Two family members drowned while trying to save one another. (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) – A 17-year-old and his uncle drowned in an Alabama pond Sunday afternoon while trying to save one another, according to Lawrence County officials.

Chief Deputy Brian Covington said the teen was chasing after a dog into the pond but struggled to get back to shore, so his uncle went in to help.

Authorities said his uncle was able to pull the boy to the bank, but then began struggling in the water himself.

The 17-year-old went back in the water to save his uncle, but he also went underwater and didn’t come back up, according to officials.

Covington said another 15-year-old nephew tried to go in after them but was stopped by family members.

The Lawrence County Coroner identified the 17-year-old as Gabriel Alonzo and his uncle as 36-year-old Julio Chich Alvarez.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say one person is dead following a crash on State Route 12 E in the Town of Lyme...
Cape Vincent man dead following motorcycle crash in the Town of Lyme
Boaters Safety Certification Course
More people need boating safety certificate this year
State and local emergency management coordinators are investigating a fire that happened in the...
Rodman home destroyed in early morning fire
Just before 9 PM Sunday, a one car crash may have sent people to the hospital.
Car crashes into tree in Town of Orleans, shuts down road
Down the hill they go. It’s a feeling that’s like no other say twin sisters Mallory and Macy...
A sibling affair at the Soapbox Derby in Brownville

Latest News

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to residents during a meet and greet, Tuesday, May 23,...
Former Vice President Pence filing paperwork launching 2024 presidential bid in challenge to Trump
The Collierville Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday afternoon.
3-year-old dies from self-inflicted gunshot, police say
The firefighters found the time capsule inside the station’s cornerstone.
118-year-old time capsule found stashed inside fire department’s wall
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives at a rally, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. The...
Supreme Court to hear ‘Trump too small’ trademark case
Seth Jacobs talks about his 500 pounds of marijuana he grew on his Slack Hollow farm in Argyle,...
Slow start to New York’s legal pot market leaves farmers holding the bag