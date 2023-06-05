2 injured in Orleans crash

ORLEANS, New York (WWNY) - Two people were injured in a one-car crash in the town of Orleans Sunday night.

State police say a 2012 Volkwagen Jetta driven by 18-year-old Rylan Davidson of LaFargeville was traveling south on Woodward Road shortly before 10 p.m. when it went off the road near the intersection with Tubilino Road and struck a large tree.

Davidson was taken by Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Service to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown with a shattered femur and internal injuries.

A passenger, 21-year-old Jeron Scott of Clayton, was taken by TIERS to Samaritan and then airlifted via LifeNet to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where he was listed in critical condition.

Troopers say their investigation is continuing.

They were assisted at the scene by the LaFargeville Fire Department.

