Canadian wildfires prompt air quality alerts

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The state issued air quality alerts Monday due to Canadian wildfires burning in Quebec.

In Canton, hazy skies could be seen with the Department of Environmental Conservation calling the local air unhealthy for sensitive groups. Canada is experiencing one of its worst starts to wildfire season; close to 7 million acres have burned.

In Quebec, 150 fires are still going, says the CBC.

New York state says our air quality should be back to “good” by Tuesday.

