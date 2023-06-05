Car crashes into tree in Town of Orleans, shuts down road

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF ORLEANS, New York (WWNY) - Just before 9 PM Sunday, a one car crash may have sent people to the hospital.

Our reporter on scene witnessed a car that was heavily damaged on Woodard Road in the Town of Orleans. She says the vehicle looked to crash into a tree.

While there, she saw two ambulances leave the scene, both with lights on.

Officials responded to the scene for reports of two individuals with serious injuries. Their status is unknown as New York State Police continue to investigate.

Woodard Road was shut down between Tubolino Road and State Route 180 while crews investigate and work to clean up the wreckage. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say one person is dead following a crash on State Route 12 E in the Town of Lyme...
Cape Vincent man dead following motorcycle crash in the Town of Lyme
Boaters Safety Certification Course
More people need boating safety certificate this year
State and local emergency management coordinators are investigating a fire that happened in the...
Rodman home destroyed in early morning fire
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Habitat for Humanity's ReStore
Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore to close

Latest News

Car crashes into tree in Town of Orleans, shuts down road
Pride Month celebrations kick off in Lowville with a picnic
1 dead following motorcycle crash in the Town of Lyme
Torch Run benefits area Special Olympics events