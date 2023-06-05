Car crashes into tree in Town of Orleans, shuts down road

TOWN OF ORLEANS, New York (WWNY) - Just before 9 PM Sunday, a one car crash may have sent people to the hospital.

Our reporter on scene witnessed a car that was heavily damaged on Woodard Road in the Town of Orleans. She says the vehicle looked to crash into a tree.

While there, she saw two ambulances leave the scene, both with lights on.

Officials responded to the scene for reports of two individuals with serious injuries. Their status is unknown as New York State Police continue to investigate.

Woodard Road was shut down between Tubolino Road and State Route 180 while crews investigate and work to clean up the wreckage. We will update this story as we learn more.

