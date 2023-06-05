Dorothy E. Combs, 67, of Watertown

Dorothy E. Combs, 67, of VanAllen Road, Watertown, passed away on Saturday, June 3rd, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy E. Combs, 67, of VanAllen Road, Watertown, passed away on Saturday, June 3rd, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, June 7th, 2023 from 4 pm-7 pm at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A funeral service will be on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 11:00am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Dexter Cemetery.

Born on April 26, 1956 in Watertown, Dorothy was the daughter of John and Marjorie (Loomis) Towsley. After her schooling, she worked for Northland Electric and Bomax until their closings. She later worked for several hotels in the area.

In 1972 she married Larry O. Combs. Larry predeceased her on January 26, 2020.

Dorothy was a former member of the Watertown Eagles Club and was an avid bingo player.

Survivors include four children, Larry (Dona) Combs of Savannah, GA; Chasity (Gary) Green of Watertown; Rollin Combs of Watertown; and Andrew (Chelsea) Combs of Virginia, FL; two sisters, her twin sister Doris Combs of Watertown and Carol Hubbard of Theresa; seven grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by five siblings, Elaine White, Marion White, Daniel Towsley, William Towsley, and Jane May who passed in infancy.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.. Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

