Earl Nelson Wight, 99, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Earl Nelson Wight, 99, of Lincoln Street, Canton passed away Friday, June 2, 2023 at his home while under the loving care of his family.

Services will be held privately for the family.

Memorial Contributions may be made in his memory to Alzheimer’s Association or to St. Lawrence County Cancer Fund.

Earl was born a son of the late Frank L. and Mary L. (Freeman) Wight on August 21, 1923 on the family farm in the Town of Canton. He graduated Canton High School in 1942 and continued to work on the family farm on Route 68 in Canton. He later became co-owner of Gray Lanes Bowling Alley in Canton.

On Oct 21, 1946 he married the late Lois Vivian Gray at The Little Church Around the Corner in New York City. The couple raised three children Linda, Leslie and David and were married 75 years.

Surviving are his daughter Linda (David) Curry of Canton; daughter-in-law Beth Wight of Canton; five grandchildren Casandra (Jeff) Thompson, Terra (Kelly) O’Neill, Stephanie (Mike) D’Abbracci John (Emily) Curry and Bridget Wight; nine great-grandchildren Madison and Jacob, Grace, John and Daniel, Mary, Olivia and David and Evelyn; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Earl was predeceased by his wife Lois on May 28, 2023; a son David Earl Wight; daughter Leslie Weisenfeld; and a brother Chester Wight.

He was a member of St. Lawrence Lodge 111 F & AM, Rainbow Hunting Club and was a Canton Town Assessor.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and carpentry, fixing all the furniture his children and grandchildren brought him to repair.

