Funeral Mass: Vernon A. “Bud” Constance, 95, of Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - The funeral mass for Vernon A. “Bud” Constance will be held Saturday, June 10, at 11 AM at St. Vincent of Paul Church, Cape Vincent followed by a celebration of his life at the Cape Vincent Fire Department.

Bud, 95, of Cape Vincent, died November 24, 2022. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton.

