Funeral Mass: Vernon A. “Bud” Constance, 95, of Cape Vincent

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - The funeral mass for Vernon A. “Bud” Constance will be held Saturday, June 10, at 11 AM at St. Vincent of Paul Church, Cape Vincent followed by a celebration of his life at the Cape Vincent Fire Department.

Bud, 95, of Cape Vincent, died November 24, 2022. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton.

