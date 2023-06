GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Marlene Denesha will be held on Saturday, June 10 at 1:00 pm at New St. James Cemetery, Gouverneur with a celebration of life to follow at the Casablanca Restaurant, Gouverneur. Marlene, 83, of Florida, passed away on October 5, 2022.

