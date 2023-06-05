Graveside Services: Christopher D. Parker, 36, of Fowler

FOWLER, New York (WWNY) - Christopher D. Parker, age 36, of Fowler, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

There will be a graveside service for Christopher at Hailesboro Cemetery in the spring on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.