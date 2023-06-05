Highlights & scores: Rapids, Lady Warriors lacrosse & Panthers baseball

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Baseball and lacrosse were among the items on the local sports menu on Sunday.

The Watertown Rapids were back home at Toyota Field Sunday afternoon, hosting the Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs in a PGCBL East Division contest.

The Rapids were looking to break a two-game losing streak after dropping a doubleheader on the road Saturday in Albany, 13-1 and 6-3.

- The Rapids were off to a good start on Sunday as Watertown starter Cory Arthur gives up a bunt single to open the game but struck out the side to keep it scoreless after a half inning.

- Bottom one: the Rapids get on the board. Nick Mazzotta’s chopper to short hits the lip of the infield and goes over the head of the shortstop. Jax Miller scores and it’s 1-0 Rapids after one.

- Top two: Mohawk Valley knots the score. Jaden Ross singles over the glove of Mazzotta. Sam Miller comes around from second to score, tying the game at 1.

The Rapids went on to beat Mohawk Valley 8-3.

The Indian River Lady Warriors punched their ticket to the girls’ state Class C lacrosse final four at SUNY Cortland Saturday, beating Canton 17-3 at SUNY Potsdam.

Michaela Delles led the way for Indian River, scoring five goals and Ravan Marsell added four goals in the win.

Indian River will now meet the winner of the Bayport/Blue Point-Manhasset game Friday at 1 p.m. at SUNY Cortland with the winner moving on to the state title game.

Indian River is pleased with the win, but the team is hungry to bring home a state title and is looking to continue doing the things that’s made them successful all season.

“It’s huge for our program, it’s huge for our school and our community,” coach Victoria Fusco said. “When you have first-evers back to back to back, we’re just rolling through it, just taking it one game at a time. Learning about our opponents and using it to our advantage. Going to the final four, we know that it’s going to be tough teams and we’re just going to have to play our best. We’re happy to be there but we also want to win.”

“The key to our success was definitely ball possession,” Marsell said. “We rode the ball very well, we cleared the ball very well and we got a lot of possessions off of draws.”

“Definitely supporting each other, starting off strong, being happy for who scores, who gets assist and just knowing that everyone can do anything on the team,” Delles said.

Only one other north country team remains alive as we head to the final week of the 2023 spring sports season.

The Parishville-Hopkinton Panthers baseball team advanced to the state Class D semifinals with an 8-6 win over Hartford in the state Class D regional final on Saturday.

Next up for the 16-1 Panthers is a meeting with Northstar Christian in the state semis on Friday at 2 p.m. at SUNY Broome, with the winner moving on to the state championship game Saturday at 10 a.m. at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton.

