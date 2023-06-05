Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

July 20-22nd
In St. Lawrence County July 20-22
In St. Lawrence County July 20-22(The Arts Program of Northern New York)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The Arts Program of NNY presents: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Come along with us as we tell the remarkable story of a man who overcomes impossible odds and becomes a hero in his time. The tale of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has been a much-loved musical for many years and will delight audiences of all ages. A performance done with quality local talent - including a children’s choir and large ensemble cast – dancing, singing, and COLOR!

Join us for one (or more!) of the performances.Tickets On Sale: TheArtsProgram.Org

July 20th - 7:00pmJuly 21st - 7:00pmJuly 22nd - 2:00pm & 7:00pm

July 20-22
July 20-22(Art program of NNY)

