Lois Vivian Wight, 97, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Lois Vivian Wight, 97, of Lincoln Street, Canton died Sunday, May 28, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief stay.

Services will be held privately for the family. Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services is handling arrangements.

Lois was born the daughter of Roy S. and Keitha M. (Burt) Gray on October 5, 1925 in South Crosby, Ontario, Canada. She was a graduate of Canton High School.

On Oct 21, 1946 she married Earl N. Wight at The Little Church Around the Corner in New York City. The couple were married 75 years and raised three children: Linda, Leslie and David. Earl passed five days after Lois.

Lois had been employed by WPDM Radio, Kinney Drugs and as a young girl worked at the bowling alley before it became Gary Lane’s. However, the main role she enjoyed was being a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother. She was an excellent baker of pies and cookies.

She is survived by; a daughter Linda Curry and husband David of Canton; daughter-in-law Beth Wight of Canton; five grandchildren Casandra (Jeff) Thompson, Terra (Kelly) O’Neill, Stephanie (Mike) D’Abbracci, John (Emily) Curry and Bridget Wight; nine great-grandchildren Madison and Jacob, Grace, John and Daniel, Mary, Olivia and David and Evelyn; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her son David Earl Wight and daughter Leslie Weisenfeld as well as brothers Richard Gray, Burt Gray and Vernon Gray.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association or to St. Lawrence County Cancer Fund.

