Lowville police chief, sergeant remain on job with possible arrest looming

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lowville police chief and an officer, both under investigation, remain on the job.

Village Attorney Jim Burrows tells 7 News that Chief Randy Roggie and Sergeant Philip Turck are still working - and the village board has a meeting Wednesday.

Last week we reported the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office says there’s sufficient evidence to arrest the 2 police department members after allegations of official misconduct, pertaining to false time sheets Turck allegedly filled out, and the chief allegedly approved.

We tried the officers’ lawyer for comment, but we didn’t hear back.

