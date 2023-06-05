Man accused of menacing, causing injury
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EDWARDS, New York (WWNY) - An Edwards man faces misdemeanors charges following a domestic dispute on Friday.
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office charged 66-year-old Howard Stiles with second-degree menacing and third-degree assault after he allegedly threated and injured someone with a dangerous instrument at 1429 State 58 in the town of Edwards.
Stiles was arraigned in Herman town court and released.
A stay-away order of protection was issued for the victim.
