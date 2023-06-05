Man accused of menacing, causing injury

EDWARDS, New York (WWNY) - An Edwards man faces misdemeanors charges following a domestic dispute on Friday.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office charged 66-year-old Howard Stiles with second-degree menacing and third-degree assault after he allegedly threated and injured someone with a dangerous instrument at 1429 State 58 in the town of Edwards.

Stiles was arraigned in Herman town court and released.

A stay-away order of protection was issued for the victim.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.