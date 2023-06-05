Man arrested in pursuit that damaged Watertown patrol vehicle

Travis LaShure
Travis LaShure(Watertown City Police)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man is accused of ramming his pickup truck into a Watertown police vehicle twice, severely damaging the SUV.

Police say they tried to stop 31-year-old Travis Lashure’s pickup for speeding around 11:15 p.m. last Thursday in the 200 block of State Street.

Lashure fled from the officer into the J.B. Wise parking lot, then onto Black River Parkway, then to Factory Street.

While on Factory, Lashure allegedly stopped his truck, put it into reverse, and rammed the police vehicle with the flatbed of his truck.

Lashure’s vehicle continued to the Pearl Street Bridge, stopped, and again reversed into the patrol vehicle. The SUV was disabled and Lashure allegedly fled the scene.

Lashure was arrested on Red Lake Road in the town of Theresa on Sunday for a violation of probation warrant.

He spent the night in Jefferson County jail awaiting arraignment on that charge and on Monday, city police charged him with second-degree attempted assault and first-degree reckless endangerment. At last word he was awaiting arraignment in city court on those charges.

Police were assisted by the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Jefferson County Probation Department, the Watertown City Fire Department, and Guilfoyle Ambulance.

A Watertown Police Department vehicle was damaged during a pursuit Thursday night.
A Watertown Police Department vehicle was damaged during a pursuit Thursday night.(WWNY)

