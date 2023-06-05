Michael E. Piehl, 70, of Watertown

Michael E. Piehl, 70, of Holcomb St. Ext, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Loretto Health And Rehabilitation Center in Syracuse. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael E. Piehl, 70, of Holcomb St. Ext, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Loretto Health And Rehabilitation Center in Syracuse.

A memorial mass will be held at 2pm on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Holy Family Church. Michael will later be buried in White Cemetery in Waushara County, Wisconsin.

Born on December 1, 1952, in Chicago Illinois, Michael was the son of Dolores Lenski and stepfather Irwin Louis. A few years later, the family moved to Adams, Friendship, Wisconsin where his grandparents lived. After graduating from high school in Adams, Friendship, he joined the United States Army from 1971 until 1991. On June 10, 1972, he married Carla Lindow, his high school sweetheart, in Adams, Wisconsin. After retiring from the army, Michael went to JCC for an associate degree in computer information systems and later went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in computer science. After working for private contractors on Fort Drum for a several years, Mike went on to start a second career with the Department of Defense to which he retired after 10 years in 2021. He served two tours in Afghanistan during this time.

Michael loved playing racquetball and played for most of his life. He also enjoyed mowing his lawn and spending time with his cats and dogs. A love of boating and nature engulfed his spare time.

Survivors include his beloved wife of over 50 years, Carla; his mother, Dolores; a daughter, Cristen (Paul) Steinmeyer of Watertown; a sister, Maryann Koehnke of Texas; and four nephews. He was predeceased by his stepfather, Irwin Louis.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

