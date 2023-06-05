O’burg’s city manager resigning after 3 months on job

Mohideen Buharie
Mohideen Buharie(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg city councillors Dan Skamperle and Mike Powers tell 7 News the city manager is resigning.

They say Mohideen Buharie turned in his resignation letter a couple of days ago, with Buharie willing to stay on the job another couple of months to do what’s best for the city.

But he may not have that chance, they say.

A special meeting has been called for Wednesday.

Buharie didn’t have a comment. He has been Ogdensburg’s city manager for just over three months.

Mayor Mike Skelly confirmed there’s a meeting Wednesday, but didn’t want to talk about it beforehand.

Buharie started a three-year contract with Ogdensburg on March 1.

