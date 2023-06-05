Oxbow Classic Car Show coming soon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Oxbow Volunteer Fire Company is having its sixth annual Classic Car Show next week.

Organizer Anne Potter says the event has been renamed the Dave Benson Memorial Classic Car Show in honor of an Oxbow firefighter and car enthusiast who died in May.

Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, at the Oxbow community park.

People are invited to bring their classic vehicles and dress to match. They’re expecting about 200 vehicles this year.

There will also be a chicken barbecue, a craft fair, live music, and children’s activities. There’s also strawberry shortcake served up by the historical association.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.