Paramedic helps train others on handling special needs patients

Paramedic Kelly McDougle holds some items from the autism awareness training and sensory kits
Paramedic Kelly McDougle holds some items from the autism awareness training and sensory kits(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - While on a call one day, a paramedic from Indian River noticed the lack of training on how to handle calls involving patients with autism or special needs. She quickly came up with a solution.

At the Indian River Ambulance Service station, paramedic Kelly McDougle says a call came in one day which flipped a switch.

“It was to an autistic friend, and after the call, my partner kind of looks at me and goes, ‘I don’t know how you did that, I don’t know if I could do it,’” she said.

That’s when McDougle got concerned about the lack of training on responding to autistic patients. McDougle is not only a paramedic but a parent to two children with special needs.

“As a parent, I was scared because this is my community too, this is where my kids go to school, and I want to make sure that people are trained and know how to handle emergencies with my kiddo,” she said.

With a budget of nearly $3,000, McDougle not only got autism awareness training and sensory kits for her team but also for every ambulance agency in Jefferson County.

The kit includes a whiteboard, a marker, and communication cards.

Also in the bag are sensory fidgets, emergency response toy cars to explain the current scene, and other objects to help the patient feel safe and understood.

EMS team member, Destiny Da Silva took the training.

“It would really help in those situations when we do get that call. Now we have the equipment to communicate with them in case that there is no parent or guardian around, we do have the tools to communicate and, like, possibly help treat this patient even better,” she said.

“I feel so much better as a parent in the area with special needs kids knowing that my family here in Indian River is trained,” said McDougle.

McDougle says the goal now is to get more funding and get a bag in every single ambulance in the county.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boaters Safety Certification Course
More people need boating safety certificate this year
Officials say one person is dead following a crash on State Route 12 E in the Town of Lyme...
Cape Vincent man dead following motorcycle crash in the Town of Lyme
Man accused of menacing, causing injury
State and local emergency management coordinators are investigating a fire that happened in the...
Rodman home destroyed in early morning fire
Just before 9 PM Sunday, a one car crash may have sent people to the hospital.
Car crashes into tree in Town of Orleans, shuts down road

Latest News

Mohideen Buharie
O’burg’s city manager resigning after 3 months on job
Flynn pool in Watertown, closed for repairs, 2022.
Watertown lawmakers to discuss how to pay for Flynn Pool redo
Town of Pitcairn gift cards
Pitcairn uses Covid relief money on gift cards for town residents
The sky in Canton was hazy from Canadian wildfires on Monday
Canadian wildfires prompt air quality alerts