Pitcairn uses Covid relief money on gift cards for town residents

Town of Pitcairn gift cards
Town of Pitcairn gift cards(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOWN OF PITCAIRN, New York (WWNY) - Covid relief money is going to residents in the town of Pitcairn in the form of gift cards and local businesses stand to benefit.

When town board members needed to make a decision on what to do with $26,400 in Covid relief funding, they say the answer was simple.

“The board decided that we should give back to the citizens, the residents of the town,” said Paul Jackson, town board member.

Now residents of Pitcairn can pick up a $100 gift card for use at one of a handful of local businesses.

“I thought it was an excellent idea that they’re giving back to the town taxpayers,” said resident Marlene Clark.

And giving back to those local businesses...

“Why would you do that at Sliders? Well, they spent gas to go get this for Covid, for a doctor’s appointment. Why the pharmacy? Well, they could buy lotion for their hands, or they could pay for face masks,” said Jackson.

Chuck’s Market is one of the locations where the card can be used. Owner Chuck Fowler says he’s excited to be a part of this unique program.

“The reactions have been very positive. Customers have been coming in and saying what a great thing it’s been to receive a gift card from the local government,” he said.

There are 294 resident homeowners from the year 2020 who are eligible for the gift card. They are being handed out on a first-come first-serve basis.

The town will be offering three other windows for residents to pick up a gift card. Visit Pitcairn’s Facebook page for more details.

