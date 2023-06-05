Relay For Life is Friday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of the North Country is coming up this week.

Senior development manager Don Boshart talked about it on 7 News This Moring. You can watch his interview in the video above.

The event starts at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 9, at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.

There are 38 teams participating this year.

It’s a celebration of cancer survivors and the fundraising work their teams have done this year – and to honor those who lost their lives to cancer.

You can learn more by emailing don.boshart@cancer.org or calling 315-816-7441.

