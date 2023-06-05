Richard R. Green, 73, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Richard R. Green, 73, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2023, at the home of...
Richard R. Green, 73, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2023, at the home of his daughter Charrie Green, in Watertown, NY where he was under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Richard R. Green, 73, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2023, at the home of his daughter Charrie Green, in Watertown, NY where he was under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.

He was born on November 7, 1949, in Watertown, NY, son of Clinton V. and Grace S. (Murrock) Green.  He attended South Jefferson Central School.  He enlisted in the US Marines on January 24, 1967 and served two tours in Vietnam where he was a tank mechanic and operator.  He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant on January 23, 1970.  Richard received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnamese Service Medal, Vietnamese Campaign Medal and Good Conduct Medal.

Upon returning home he married Sally Peck and together they had a daughter, the marriage ended in divorce. He then married Nancy E. Rawley on August 14, 1982 and together they had a son.

Richard worked at Rutland Hills Co-Op for 15 years as a mechanic and retired from Fort Drum as a heavy equipment mechanic after 35 years of service.

He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, tractor pulls, and a cold beer with his best friend and alternative family, the Andersons.

Among his survivors are a daughter, Charrie L. Green, Watertown, NY; a son, Clinton J. Green, Saranac Lake, NY; three step children, Dean (Susan) Peck, Watertown, NY, Amy (Van) Cowles, Rodman, NY, and Aaron T. Needell, Watertown, NY;  his grandchildren, Christopher Rounds, Jarrod (Brittany) Peck, Zachary Peck, Ryan Frye, Lindsey (Thomas) Green, Tyler McKnight, Jade McKnight, Coty (McKenzie) Cowles, Trevor Cowles, Dana (Jory) Tanner and Lisa Needell; several great grandchildren, two sisters, Cynthia Marriott, MO and Pricilla Booth, Watertown, NY, a brother, William Green, Carthage, NY; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by a brother, Joseph Green.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.  It was his wish to be cremated.  A celebration of life will be held at his home in August.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

A special thank you to Michael M. McCarty Jr. and Megan Bartholomew for their generosity and compassion shown to our family.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Flynn pool in Watertown, closed for repairs, 2022.
Watertown lawmakers to discuss how to pay for Flynn Pool redo
Town of Pitcairn gift cards
Pitcairn uses Covid relief money on gift cards for town residents
The sky in Canton was hazy from Canadian wildfires on Monday
Canadian wildfires prompt air quality alerts
Lowville Police Department
Lowville police chief, sergeant remain on job with possible arrest looming
Edwards-Knox Central School grows its own lettuce which is served in school lunches.
School grows own lettuce for lunches

Obituaries

Candles
Graveside Services: Christopher D. Parker, 36, of Fowler
Candles
Chris A. Farrell, 57, of Cape Vincent
Earl Nelson Wight, 99, of Lincoln Street, Canton passed away Friday, June 2, 2023 at his home...
Earl Nelson Wight, 99, of Canton
Lois Vivian Wight, 97, of Lincoln Street, Canton died Sunday, May 28, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam...
Lois Vivian Wight, 97, of Canton
Candles
Graveside Service: Marlene Denesha, 83, formerly of Gouverneur