Richard R. Green, 73, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2023, at the home of his daughter Charrie Green, in Watertown, NY where he was under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Richard R. Green, 73, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2023, at the home of his daughter Charrie Green, in Watertown, NY where he was under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.

He was born on November 7, 1949, in Watertown, NY, son of Clinton V. and Grace S. (Murrock) Green. He attended South Jefferson Central School. He enlisted in the US Marines on January 24, 1967 and served two tours in Vietnam where he was a tank mechanic and operator. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant on January 23, 1970. Richard received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnamese Service Medal, Vietnamese Campaign Medal and Good Conduct Medal.

Upon returning home he married Sally Peck and together they had a daughter, the marriage ended in divorce. He then married Nancy E. Rawley on August 14, 1982 and together they had a son.

Richard worked at Rutland Hills Co-Op for 15 years as a mechanic and retired from Fort Drum as a heavy equipment mechanic after 35 years of service.

He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, tractor pulls, and a cold beer with his best friend and alternative family, the Andersons.

Among his survivors are a daughter, Charrie L. Green, Watertown, NY; a son, Clinton J. Green, Saranac Lake, NY; three step children, Dean (Susan) Peck, Watertown, NY, Amy (Van) Cowles, Rodman, NY, and Aaron T. Needell, Watertown, NY; his grandchildren, Christopher Rounds, Jarrod (Brittany) Peck, Zachary Peck, Ryan Frye, Lindsey (Thomas) Green, Tyler McKnight, Jade McKnight, Coty (McKenzie) Cowles, Trevor Cowles, Dana (Jory) Tanner and Lisa Needell; several great grandchildren, two sisters, Cynthia Marriott, MO and Pricilla Booth, Watertown, NY, a brother, William Green, Carthage, NY; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by a brother, Joseph Green.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. It was his wish to be cremated. A celebration of life will be held at his home in August.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

A special thank you to Michael M. McCarty Jr. and Megan Bartholomew for their generosity and compassion shown to our family.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.