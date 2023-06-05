Seasonably cooler this week

Monday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures this week will be about average for this time of year, so it won’t be as warm as it was last week.

Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid-70s, with a cool breeze from the north.

There’s a possibility of a little rain heading into the evening, but most of the day will be dry and partly sunny.

Popup showers continue overnight and into Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

It will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain each day, so none of them will be a washout.

It will be in the low 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday and the mid-60s on Thursday.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs around 70.

It will be in the mid-70s both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be mostly sunny, and Sunday will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say one person is dead following a crash on State Route 12 E in the Town of Lyme...
Cape Vincent man dead following motorcycle crash in the Town of Lyme
Boaters Safety Certification Course
More people need boating safety certificate this year
State and local emergency management coordinators are investigating a fire that happened in the...
Rodman home destroyed in early morning fire
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Habitat for Humanity's ReStore
Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore to close

Latest News

Monday AM weather
WX
Dry on Sunday
WX
7 News This Evening Weather
Wake Up Weather
Last day of extreme heat for a bit