Seasonably cooler this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures this week will be about average for this time of year, so it won’t be as warm as it was last week.

Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid-70s, with a cool breeze from the north.

There’s a possibility of a little rain heading into the evening, but most of the day will be dry and partly sunny.

Popup showers continue overnight and into Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

It will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain each day, so none of them will be a washout.

It will be in the low 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday and the mid-60s on Thursday.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs around 70.

It will be in the mid-70s both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be mostly sunny, and Sunday will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.