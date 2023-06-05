Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Washington Street

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The southbound lane of Watertown’s Washington Street will be closed to traffic Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Crews will repair water valves at 215 Washington Street. Work will start Monday night and is expected to last until 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The city says motorists should use alternate routes if they can and to exercise caution if they can’t.

