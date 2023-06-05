Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Washington Street

Traffic Advisory
Traffic Advisory(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The southbound lane of Watertown’s Washington Street will be closed to traffic Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Crews will repair water valves at 215 Washington Street. Work will start Monday night and is expected to last until 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The city says motorists should use alternate routes if they can and to exercise caution if they can’t.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say one person is dead following a crash on State Route 12 E in the Town of Lyme...
Cape Vincent man dead following motorcycle crash in the Town of Lyme
Boaters Safety Certification Course
More people need boating safety certificate this year
Man accused of menacing, causing injury
State and local emergency management coordinators are investigating a fire that happened in the...
Rodman home destroyed in early morning fire
Just before 9 PM Sunday, a one car crash may have sent people to the hospital.
Car crashes into tree in Town of Orleans, shuts down road

Latest News

Town of Orleans crash
Two people were injured in a crash Sunday night on Woodward Road in the town of Orleans.
2 injured in Orleans crash
Seth Jacobs talks about his 500 pounds of marijuana he grew on his Slack Hollow farm in Argyle,...
Slow start to New York’s legal pot market leaves farmers holding the bag
Relay For Life
Relay For Life is Friday