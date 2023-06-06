Benjamin L. Blair, Jr., 71, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Benjamin L. Blair, Jr., 71, of S. Mathias Avenue, Amsterdam, NY passed away suddenly on Friday, June 2, 2023. Born at Camp Legeune, North Carolina on August 9, 1951 he was the son of the late Benjamin L. and Clara (Bailey) Blair, Sr.

Ben and his family relocated to Lowville, NY where he was raised. He was a graduate of Lowville Academy and later went on to attend SUNY Oswego graduating in 1973.

A musician for over 50 years, Ben was the founding member of “Rolling Easy.” Ben was employed as a Marketing Manager for Met Life for over 25 years before his retirement.

On October 7, 1978 he married the love of his life, Deborah Brower Blair. Together for over 45 years, they were blessed with family and wonderful friends.

Ben was predeceased by two of his children, Angela Stone and Bethany Blair; two grandchildren, Tyler Blair and Hannah Stone; and one brother, Michael Blair.

He is survived by two children, Carissa Jantzi, and Ben Blair III; six grandchildren, Garrett, Evan, Dom, Alex, Emma and Hailee; his siblings, Joseph Blair, Kathy (David) Emmo, Colleen (Joseph) Egnaczk, and Scott Blair; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Service of Remembrance will take place on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 2p.m. at the Sundquist Funeral Home, 7676 N. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367. Calling hours will be held prior to the service beginning at 12p.m. at the funeral home. All are invited to attend.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home, 171 Guy Park Avenue, Amsterdam, NY 12010. Please visit the online memorial at www.brbsfuneral.com

