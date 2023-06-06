Betty A. Grandjean, 87, of Watertown

Betty A. Grandjean, 87, Ridge Rd, Watertown, widow of Gordon Grandjean, died 1 pm Saturday June 3rd, 2023 at the Lewis County Nursing Home, Lowville while holding the hand of her sister Janet. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Betty A. Grandjean, 87, Ridge Rd, Watertown, widow of Gordon Grandjean, died 1 pm Saturday June 3rd, 2023 at the Lewis County Nursing Home, Lowville while holding the hand of her sister Janet.

The funeral mass will be said at 1 pm Wednesday, June 7th, 2023, at Holy Family Church, Winthrop St., Watertown with Rev. John Demo officiating. Burial will follow in St. Cecilia’s Cemetery, Town of Henderson. Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 11 am – 12:30 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life gathering will follow the burial beginning at 4 pm at the Adams American Legion Don Rounds Post, Main St., Adams, NY

She is survived by two sons, Gordon “Jay”, Carthage and Michael (Julie) Grandjean, Watertown; her grandsons Gordon, Bryan, Michael and Justin Grandjean; two great granddaughters Breanna and Tori; her sisters Janet Nichols, Lowville and Debra (Joseph) Truesdell, Adams; her sister-in-law Joan Winnett, Jordan, NY; several nieces and nephews.

Betty was predeceased by her husband Gordon, a son Bryan, her parents Leo and Mildred, sister Nancy Anzalone, brothers Donald and Norman Winnett, brothers-in-law Shirley Nichols and Gabe Anzalone, a nephew Terry Winnett and a beloved grandson Joseph DeYear.

Betty was born October 9, 1935, at home on the Pelton farm in Henderson, a daughter to Leo and Mildred Larkin Winnett. She lived on many farms growing up but the Bishop St. farm in Henderson and the Parker farm in Clayton were her favorite memories. She married Gordon Grandjean June 1st, 1957, at St. Mary’s Church in Clayton. Mr. Grandjean passed away in 2000.

Betty loved family, church, baking, the outdoors, camping, her dogs and cats, taking long walks and caring for people. She was a nurse’s aide at Samaritan Hospital and the Samaritan Keep Home. She later worked as a home health care provider. Betty raised three sons and helped raise two grandsons. She was an Amway sales representative for a few years and a devout member of Holy Family Church.

Memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s name to the 1st floor Rainbow Room, c/o Jackie Simmons, at Lewis County Nursing Home, 7785 North State St., Lowville, NY 13367.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.