Can you identify the dirt bike driver on the right?

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking the public for help in finding the driver of a dirt bike that damaged a house.

On May 28 at around 4:46 p.m., troopers were called to Catherine Street in the town of Parishville for a hit-and-run accident.

According to police, the operator of a dirt bike was driving erratically on Catherine Street, lost control and fell off the bike.

The bike continued on and struck a house, causing damage. Police said the operator got up, retrieved the bike and left the scene.

Troopers said the dirt bike was blue and white with the number 44 on it.

A photo taken from surveillance video shows two dirt bikes. If you recognize the person on the right, state police are asking you to call them at 315-379-0012.

