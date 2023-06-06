Can you identify the dirt bike driver on the right?
PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking the public for help in finding the driver of a dirt bike that damaged a house.
On May 28 at around 4:46 p.m., troopers were called to Catherine Street in the town of Parishville for a hit-and-run accident.
According to police, the operator of a dirt bike was driving erratically on Catherine Street, lost control and fell off the bike.
The bike continued on and struck a house, causing damage. Police said the operator got up, retrieved the bike and left the scene.
Troopers said the dirt bike was blue and white with the number 44 on it.
A photo taken from surveillance video shows two dirt bikes. If you recognize the person on the right, state police are asking you to call them at 315-379-0012.
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.