City council approves using savings to pay for Flynn Pool rehab, bonding still an option

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It remains unclear how Watertown officials plan to fund the Flynn Pool project.

City council approved using its savings to pay for the multi-million dollar rehab Monday night, but the option to bond is still on the table.

Council needed unanimous support to discuss bonding Monday night, but Mayor Jeff Smith voted no.

Council will have to wait until its June 19th meeting to decide whether or not to borrow for about 80 percent of the nearly $4-million north side pool project’s funding.

Council has already allotted $750,000 of federal COVID money to the project.

About $3.1 million still needs to be planned for. Council approved readopting the 2022-23 budget to use the city’s fund balance to pay that remainder, but on the 19th could still approve bonding instead with 4 yes votes.

Also at Monday night’s meeting, city council unanimously approved the operating budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

The tax levy will go up 1.42%, but the tax rate, how much you pay, will stay at $8.78 per $1,000 of assessed value.

The budget also calls for a 10% increase to water and sewer rates. A public hearing is set for June 19th.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.