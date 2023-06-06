Clayton’s Food & Wine Festival opens this weekend

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The Great New York State Food and Wine Festival is this weekend.

Clayton Chamber of Commerce’s Mike Hooson says the event features food and beverage from across the region.

The event is June 9-11 at Clayton’s Cerow Recreation Park arena.

