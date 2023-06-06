CPS Presents The Addams Family Musical
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)
The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy
JULY 13-16, 2023Proscenium Theatre Performing Arts Center at SUNY Potsdam
Book by Marshall Brickman and Rick EliceMusic and Lyrics by Andrew LippaBased on the characters created by Charles Addams
Stage Directed by Lindsey FifieldVocal Direction by Kimberly BuschInstrumental Music Direction by Tim SavageChoreography by Kerri Canedy
Show DescriptionThe creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky, altogether ooky family comes to life in this macabre new musical! Wednesday Addams, the delightfully offbeat daughter of Gomez and Morticia, has fallen in love. Everything changes for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents! A deliciously wacky and whimsical night of music, chills, and thrills!
