CPS Presents The Addams Family Musical

The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy

JULY 13-16, 2023Proscenium Theatre Performing Arts Center at SUNY Potsdam

Book by Marshall Brickman and Rick EliceMusic and Lyrics by Andrew LippaBased on the characters created by Charles Addams

Stage Directed by Lindsey FifieldVocal Direction by Kimberly BuschInstrumental Music Direction by Tim SavageChoreography by Kerri Canedy

Show DescriptionThe creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky, altogether ooky family comes to life in this macabre new musical! Wednesday Addams, the delightfully offbeat daughter of Gomez and Morticia, has fallen in love. Everything changes for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents! A deliciously wacky and whimsical night of music, chills, and thrills!

