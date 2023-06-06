Dan Dupee appointed as Jefferson Community College’s next president

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Dr. Dan Dupee, Jefferson Community College’s current administrator-in-charge, will be the college’s 7th president.

The announcement was made Tuesday during a SUNY Board of Trustees meeting.

Dr. Dupee was selected by the Jefferson Community College Board of Trustees in March, and forwarded to the SUNY Board of Trustees for the final phase of the interview and appointment process.

Dr. Dupee has served as Administrator-in-Charge since June 2022, and prior to that, was the college’s Executive Vice President of Administration, Finance, and Enrollment Services.

His tenure as president will begin Wednesday.

