WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - David Bruce Shelton of Watertown, NY passed away Sunday, June 4th, 2023 under Hospice care and surrounded by his loving family. Born March 31st, 1945 in Ithaca, NY to the late Claude and Eleanor (Sisson) Shelton, David moved to Watertown in 1972, five years after marrying his sweetheart Patricia (Parkin) Shelton in 1967.

David was a lifelong member of the Fellowship Baptist Church of Watertown. He worked for P&C Food for over 20 years, and then NTL for 18 years before his retirement in 2002.

During his retirement, David enjoyed traveling, drawing, boating, volunteering for his church and community, and loved attending family gatherings.

David is survived by his children, Elizabeth (Kenneth) Barajas of Watertown and their 5 children, Marjorie (Donald) Hopkins of Watertown and their 2 children, William (Pam) Shelton of Illinois and their 2 children, and Kimberly (Paul) Wood of Watertown and their 4 children. He is also survived by his siblings Robert (Joan) Shelton of Ithaca, and Janet Switzer of Trumansburg, along with many nieces and nephews and 10 great grandchildren.

David is preceded in death by his wife Patricia (Parkin) Shelton, his parents, and a brother-in-law.

A funeral service will be held at the Fellowship Baptist Church of Watertown on Friday, June 16 at 11 AM, followed by a private family burial at Brookside Cemetery.

Donations in honor of David may be made to the Hospice of Jefferson County at 1398 Gotham Street Watertown, NY 13601.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Inc. of Watertown, NY

Online condolences may be made at clevelandfhinc.com.

