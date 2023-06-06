David William Howard Jr., 47, of Copenhagen

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
David William Howard Jr., 47, of Copenhagen, NY passed away June 2, 2023 at his home.
David William Howard Jr., 47, of Copenhagen, NY passed away June 2, 2023 at his home.(Source: Funeral Home)

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - David William Howard Jr., 47, of Copenhagen, NY passed away June 2, 2023 at his home.

He was born on July 22, 1975 in Watertown, NY, son of David William and Cynthia A. (Hall) Howard Sr.  He graduated from Watertown High School in 1993.

Following school he worked various jobs in the local area and was at NY Air Brake as a machinist for over 10 years.

David was an avid Chicago Bears fan, he loved the outdoors and could be found hunting, fishing, snowmobiling 4 wheeling, and camping.

He is survived by his beloved parents David W. and Cynthia A. Howard Sr., Watertown, NY; four children, Damian Howard-Doney, Michigan, Julia Irene Howard-Doney, Michigan, Ethan Michael Howard, Carthage, NY and Mackenzie Shea Howard, Carthage, NY; a granddaughter, Charlotte Irene Howard-Doney; a sister and brother in law, Katrina Marie and Michael Odett, Watertown, NY; two nephews, Alex and Jakob and a niece, Meghan; many cousins aunts and uncles.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. It was his wish to be cremated and have no services.

Donations may be made to Hospice 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Lewis County first responder
Lewis County has plan to increase first responder numbers
Mohideen Buharie
Ogdensburg’s city manager explains why he resigned
Benjamin L. Blair, Jr., 71, of S. Mathias Avenue, Amsterdam, NY passed away suddenly on Friday,...
Benjamin L. Blair, Jr., 71, of Lowville
Donald C. “The Gravedigger” Hutt I, 69, of Watertown, NY passed away peacefully on June 1, 2023...
Donald C. “The Gravedigger” Hutt I, 69, of Watertown

Obituaries

Mary L. Courson, 76, of 32 South Church Street, peacefully passed away on Thursday, May 25,...
Mary L. Courson, 76, of Massena
Glenda J. Webb, 81, originally from Philadelphia, NY, died peacefully at her home on Saturday,...
Glenda J. Webb, 81, formerly of Philadelphia
Debra M. Mallette, 57, of Earl Street, passed away peacefully with both of her daughter’s by...
Debra M. Mallette, 57, of Watertown
Candles
Graveside Service: Marlene Denecia, 83, formerly of Gouverneur
David Bruce Shelton of Watertown, NY passed away Sunday, June 4th, 2023 under Hospice care and...
David Bruce Shelton, of Watertown
Candles
Sarah Elizabeth Curran, of Massena