COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - David William Howard Jr., 47, of Copenhagen, NY passed away June 2, 2023 at his home.

He was born on July 22, 1975 in Watertown, NY, son of David William and Cynthia A. (Hall) Howard Sr. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1993.

Following school he worked various jobs in the local area and was at NY Air Brake as a machinist for over 10 years.

David was an avid Chicago Bears fan, he loved the outdoors and could be found hunting, fishing, snowmobiling 4 wheeling, and camping.

He is survived by his beloved parents David W. and Cynthia A. Howard Sr., Watertown, NY; four children, Damian Howard-Doney, Michigan, Julia Irene Howard-Doney, Michigan, Ethan Michael Howard, Carthage, NY and Mackenzie Shea Howard, Carthage, NY; a granddaughter, Charlotte Irene Howard-Doney; a sister and brother in law, Katrina Marie and Michael Odett, Watertown, NY; two nephews, Alex and Jakob and a niece, Meghan; many cousins aunts and uncles.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. It was his wish to be cremated and have no services.

Donations may be made to Hospice 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

