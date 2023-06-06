Debra M. Mallette, 57, of Watertown

Debra M. Mallette, 57, of Earl Street, passed away peacefully with both of her daughter’s by her side on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at the Hospice of Jefferson County Residence after a courageous battle with cancer. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Debra M. Mallette, 57, of Earl Street, passed away peacefully with both of her daughter’s by her side on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at the Hospice of Jefferson County Residence after a courageous battle with cancer.

Calling hours will be on Friday, June 9, 2023 from 2-5pm at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. There will be a celebration-of-life gathering for family and friends following the calling hours at 814 Earl St., Watertown. All parking for the celebration-of-life will be at the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena.

Born on October 6, 1965, Debra was the daughter of Kenneth and Dolores (Soluri) Mallette. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1983 and went on to receive her LPN certification from BOCES. In 2010 she attended JCC, receiving her associate degree in criminal justice in 2013.

A devoted mother and grandmother, Debra cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Debra never missed any of her grandchildren’s games, competitions, recitals, or concerts. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and cross-stitching, but could also work on cars, hunt, and fish. She was a proud member of the Bills Mafia and the Chrome Divas Motorcycle Club. Debra was also a regular blood donor and a strong advocate for organ donation.

Survivors include her parents, Kenneth & Dolores Mallette of Watertown; two children, Ashlee Kriner and her fiancé Dylin Cowles of Glen Park and Brittnee Davis of Watertown and former son-in-law, Josh Davis of Philadelphia; grandchildren, Zachary, Camden, Chloe, Michael, and Bella; a sister, Sherrie Green-Jacobs and her husband Stephen of Victor, NY and a brother, Kenneth Mallette Jr. of Watertown; three nephews, Jordan and companion Kayla, Tommy, and Thomas; two nieces, Maddyn and Parker; as well as several other nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She also was a Nonnie to many of her grandchildren’s friends.

Debra is predeceased by a grandson, Brendan James, who passed at birth.

Memorial donations in Debra’s memory may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.