Does Watertown need a senior center?

There was a meeting Tuesday afternoon to explore the idea of a senior center.
There was a meeting Tuesday afternoon to explore the idea of a senior center.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Does Watertown need a senior center? There was a meeting Tuesday afternoon to explore that idea.

Robert Avallone has brought the idea to city council for weeks and Tuesday was the first brainstorming session.

Some brought up certain services they’d like to see. Others talked about activities and events the center could provide and create a better social life for seniors.

“With the mental, emotional, and physical parts of our lives, this is important for our seniors in this city and in the community, the county, to have a place to come to,” said Avallone.

Also at the meeting were community agencies like the YMCA and Office for the Aging.

The next meeting will be on July 11 at Flower Memorial Library.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boaters Safety Certification Course
More people need boating safety certificate this year
Man accused of menacing, causing injury
Mohideen Buharie
O’burg’s city manager resigning after 3 months on job
Lowville Police Department
Lowville police chief, sergeant remain on job with possible arrest looming
Just before 9 PM Sunday, a one car crash may have sent people to the hospital.
Car crashes into tree in Town of Orleans, shuts down road

Latest News

Lewis County first responder
Lewis County has plan to increase first responder numbers
Mohideen Buharie
Ogdensburg’s city manager explains why he resigned
Richard Chapin inspecting crops grown with his drip irrigation invention
The global legacy of Watertown’s Chapin Watermatics
Dan Dupee, Jefferson Community College’s current administrator-in-charge, will be the college’s...
Dan Dupee appointed as Jefferson Community College’s next president