WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Does Watertown need a senior center? There was a meeting Tuesday afternoon to explore that idea.

Robert Avallone has brought the idea to city council for weeks and Tuesday was the first brainstorming session.

Some brought up certain services they’d like to see. Others talked about activities and events the center could provide and create a better social life for seniors.

“With the mental, emotional, and physical parts of our lives, this is important for our seniors in this city and in the community, the county, to have a place to come to,” said Avallone.

Also at the meeting were community agencies like the YMCA and Office for the Aging.

The next meeting will be on July 11 at Flower Memorial Library.

