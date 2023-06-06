Donald C. “The Gravedigger” Hutt I, 69, of Watertown, NY passed away peacefully on June 1, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Donald C. “The Gravedigger” Hutt I, 69, of Watertown, NY passed away peacefully on June 1, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

He was born on November 19, 1953, in Carthage, NY, son of Oscar and Norm (Hollenbeck) Hutt. He graduated from Carthage Central High School

In his younger years Digger was a painter and a gravedigger in the Carthage area for many years. He was also a janitor at Carthage Area Hospital. Most of all he loved being a father and grandfather.

He enjoyed listening to music, going outside, camping, family barbecues and bonfires, and visiting with people. He was a legend to everyone who knew him.

He is survived by a daughter, Crystal Hutt and her fiancé Thomas Rapholtz, Watertown, NY; a son, Donald C. Hutt II, Elmira, NY; five grandchildren, Killian, Kaedan and Kaleb Hutt and Alexis and Cyrex Daymont; a great granddaughter, Lorelai Rosalie Sosna; two brothers and a sister in law, David Hutt, Watertown, NY, Steven (Gail) Hutt, Carthage, NY; a sister, Terri Lago, Carthage, NY; a brother in law, Eddie Rosen; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. It was his wish to be cremated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the home of his daughter and her fiancé.

