Glenda J. Webb, 81, formerly of Philadelphia

WEEKI WACHEE, Florida (WWNY) - Glenda J. Webb, 81, originally from Philadelphia, NY, died peacefully at her home on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Glenda was born on August 20, 1941 in Philadelphia, NY. She was the daughter of the late Clarence and Lois Rudes Shorkey. In 1958, she graduated from Philadelphia High School. She received her nursing degree in 1961 from the House of the Good Samaritan School of Nursing in Watertown, NY.

On July 21, 1961 Glenda married Dean A. Webb of Philadelphia, NY. After their marriage, Glenda moved to the Webb family dairy farm. Following the untimely death of her husband in 1978, Glenda returned to The House of the Good Samaritan Hospital where she worked as a Registered Nurse until retiring in 2003. Throughout her life, Glenda could always be counted on to be a care giver, frequently helping her family, friends and neighbors with warm care, counsel and advice.

Glenda enjoyed crocheting, cooking, and reading. After retirement, she embraced technology, often reminding her children of each Apple update. She enjoyed reading recipes from various online sources and experimenting in her kitchen. She enjoyed visiting her children and grandchildren; family was always the center of Glenda’s life.

Glenda is survived by daughters Deanne Brady (Dennis) Newburgh, NY and Daryl Dasch (David) Leesville, SC and son Dale Webb (Penny) Beaver Falls, PA. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren, with a fifth due in September, a brother Wayne Shorkey (Elaine) Punta Gorda, FL and three sisters, Dawn Kiechle, Philadelphia, NY, Cheryl McKinney (Ray), Plattsburgh, NY, Gloria Barnhardt (Alan), Sacketts Harbor, NY, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her parents, a brother, Merlin Shorkey and a sister, Keitha Liscomb died previously. Services will be held on Saturday, August 5th at French Funeral Home, Edwards, NY. Calling hours will be from 10 AM to 12 PM. A memorial service, officiated by Father Jay Seymour, will begin at 12 PM with internment to follow at Fairview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Glenda’s memory to the American Cancer Society or your local Hospice Chapter.

Condolences may be left on Glenda’s digital guest book at www.brewerfuneral.com or at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

