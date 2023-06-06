Hats Off! - A Great Local Art Exhibit

Milliner for Disney Broadway and TV
Exhibit in Clayton until July 1. Thousand Islands Arts Center.
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Milliner Sally Caswell’s stunning  hats and headpieces have come to TIAC! Among her many accolades, Caswell has created hats for Broadway, Disney, operas, ballets, regional NY theaters, and TV. She has worked alongside renowned milliner Stephen Jones OBE during NY Fashion Week for Marc Jacobs and Savage Fenty, and helped install headpieces for the exhibit, In Pursuit of Fashion, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Exhibit on Display at the Thousand Islands Arts Center in Clayton

314 John Street, Clayton New York

