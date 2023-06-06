It’s just weird: NNY skies hazy, strong smell in air

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Much of the north country looked like an ‘end of the world’ movie Tuesday, as smoke from Canadian wildfires drifted south, leaving a haze and a strong smell hanging in the air.

Schools and organizations cancelled activities, and listening to the police/fire scanner Tuesday morning, you could hear calls for things like fire alarms being set off, just by what’s in the air.

An air quality alert is in effect until midnight.

The National Weather Service cautions “individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects.

“People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with pre-existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.”

More than eight million acres in Canada have burned, according to the Wall Street Journal, causing what we see and feel Tuesday. The fires are concentrated in Quebec and Ontario.

The country is on track for its worst wildfire season ever, the Journal reported. A typical fire season burns 600,000 acres, compared to 8.1 million acres this year.

