Mary L. Courson, 76, of Massena

Mary L. Courson, 76, of 32 South Church Street, peacefully passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at her home. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Mary L. Courson, 76, of 32 South Church Street, peacefully passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at her home.

Mary was born January 10, 1947 in Massena, daughter of the late Robert C. and Louise R. (Narrow) Davis. She was a graduate of Massena High School and Canon ATC College. She married Gary P. Courson on November 30, 1963. Gary predeceased her in August 1983.

She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and a member of the Massena Neighborhood Center and served on the board of directors for many years. She retired from All State Insurance in Massena, previously working at MoCat Video and the NYS Department of Labor. Mary enjoyed scrapbooking and was an avid reader. She loved to spend time with her family and cherished her beloved grandchildren.

Mary is survived by three sons, Peter (Starr) Davis of New Hampshire; Mark Courson of Plattsburgh; and Paul Courson of Dannemora; four grandchildren, Scott J. Davis, Cory A. Courson, Andrew Courson and Ashley Courson; three great grandchildren, Makenzie E. Courson, Alanna L. Courson and Collin Landoll; and her brother W. John (Georgette) Davis of Massena.

Besides her husband Gary and parents Robert and Louise, Mary was also predeceased by a great grandson Michael A. Courson and four sisters and four brothers.

As per her wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Memorial donations may be made in Mary’s memory to the Massena Humane Society.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.